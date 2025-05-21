Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 24,339 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after purchasing an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 318,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after buying an additional 162,460 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ HELE opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $717.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

