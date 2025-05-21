Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 26,055 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avient by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avient by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

