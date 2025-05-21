Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 46,796 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

