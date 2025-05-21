Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,938 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enpro were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 786.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Enpro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.23 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

