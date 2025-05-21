Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,781,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.82.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

