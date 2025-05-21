Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 396.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 131,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

