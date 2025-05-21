Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

SA opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.