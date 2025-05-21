Deutsche Bank AG Buys 14,929 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,009,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:PBH opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.