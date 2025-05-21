Deutsche Bank AG Buys 509 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ingredion by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,790,000 after buying an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after buying an additional 304,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.78.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

