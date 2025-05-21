Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,374 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 281,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114,674 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CleanSpark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 238,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 4.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

