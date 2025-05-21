Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Geron were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,538,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Geron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,826,000 after buying an additional 847,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,141,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Geron by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,446,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 3,369,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $885.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.34.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

