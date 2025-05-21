Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,283 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

