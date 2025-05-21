Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,405,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,138,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,136,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after buying an additional 240,218 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Globus Medical’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

