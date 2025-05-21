Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,237. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,570 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

