Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.40 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $308,551.68. The trade was a 72.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

