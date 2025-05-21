Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.77 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 541.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 256,389 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after buying an additional 194,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Viasat stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.92). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

View Our Latest Report on VSAT

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.