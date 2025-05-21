Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Cactus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

