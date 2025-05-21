Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,976 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,154,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,366 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,932 shares of company stock worth $896,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

