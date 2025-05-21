Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,124 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NB Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NB Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NB Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NB Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NB Bancorp by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $85,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,750.33. The trade was a 3.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,250. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.57.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

