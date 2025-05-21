Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 24,051 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $120,078.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,437 shares in the company, valued at $183,550,692.71. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,352 shares of company stock valued at $24,908,205 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

