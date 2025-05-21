Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 24,197 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 846,487 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 821,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the period.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

