Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 348,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

