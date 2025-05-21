Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 922,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 464,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.