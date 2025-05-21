Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 340.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESE opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

