Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – May 18th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content through online platforms—such as streaming services, social networks, digital advertising networks, and gaming or e-sports platforms. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue models driven by subscription fees, advertising sales, and digital engagement metrics in the growing digital content ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,911,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,371,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 20,518,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

