Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

DFCF stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

