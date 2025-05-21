Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 197,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61,329 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

