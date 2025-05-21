Dirkson R. Charles Sells 589,605 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson R. Charles sold 589,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $47,704,940.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,131,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,301,672.52. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Loar Stock Down 2.4%
Loar stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.67.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Loar
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loar
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.