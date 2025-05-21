Dirkson R. Charles Sells 589,605 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson R. Charles sold 589,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $47,704,940.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,131,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,301,672.52. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loar Stock Down 2.4%

Loar stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 10.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Loar by 279.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Loar by 30.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,250,000 after acquiring an additional 181,225 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 137.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Loar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

