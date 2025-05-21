Dirkson R. Charles Sells 88,767 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Dirkson R. Charles sold 88,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $7,182,137.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,119,534.55. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Loar Stock Down 2.4%

LOAR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 218.16.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Loar by 5,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

