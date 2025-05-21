DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after buying an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1%

DD opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -863.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

