Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.41. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 51,175 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 296,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,817,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

