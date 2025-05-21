Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
