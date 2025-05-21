Elite Life Management LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Life Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,522,943 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,484,920,000 after purchasing an additional 98,448 shares during the period. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.30.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total transaction of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.05, for a total value of $32,703,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,995,413.95. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,243 shares of company stock worth $48,619,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $458.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

