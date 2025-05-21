EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.