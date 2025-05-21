Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 155.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,242,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $703.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $330,666.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

