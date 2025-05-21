Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enpro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 185,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Enpro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $185.08 on Wednesday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

