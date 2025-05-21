EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

