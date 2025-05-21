Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CATX Q1 Earnings

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7%

CATX opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $81,630.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan Graham acquired 33,333 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $74,999.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546.50. This trade represents a 1,649.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

