Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim set a $3.00 price target on shares of Erasca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Erasca has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.45.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.