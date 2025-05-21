ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 11,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About ESGEN Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.