Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.