F. Ann Millner Sells 21,250 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

