Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,624,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 8.2%

FICO opened at $2,024.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,930.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.72 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,299.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

