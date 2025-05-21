Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,259 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE FRT opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

