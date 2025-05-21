First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,196,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $883.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

