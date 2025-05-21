First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,924,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 735,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 189,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $999.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.