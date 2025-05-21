Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358,436.00, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
