Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

FIVE stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

