FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 2,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMQQ. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

About FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

