Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 3,692 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in NiSource were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,760.18. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.